200,000 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Newell Brands comprises approximately 0.5% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 640.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 35,350.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,457. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. Citigroup upped their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

