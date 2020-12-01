21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 284.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399,201 shares during the quarter. 21Vianet Group comprises 7.7% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 2.87% of 21Vianet Group worth $75,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

