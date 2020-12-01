21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of analysts have commented on VNET shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of VNET stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 284.4% in the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,201 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth $45,455,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth $38,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8,654.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,725,000 after buying an additional 1,226,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $17,545,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.