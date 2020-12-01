2,704 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Markel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Markel by 1.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,119.25.

MKL traded up $12.49 on Tuesday, hitting $986.32. 161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $996.77 and a 200-day moving average of $985.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

