300,000 Shares in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) Purchased by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACQU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. 148,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.60.

