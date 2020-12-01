30,801 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,801 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Workday by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $310,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,762 shares of company stock valued at $45,594,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $224.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

