32,118 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Acquired by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,118 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.07% of Commvault Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 28.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 40.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Commvault Systems by 168.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

