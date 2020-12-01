360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QFIN. BidaskClub lowered 360 DigiTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered 360 DigiTech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $18.06.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.56 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 439.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 272.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 283.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 64,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.