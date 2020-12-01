36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 128.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,122.24%.

Shares of KRKR stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. 36Kr has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $124.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Get 36Kr alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 36Kr from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.