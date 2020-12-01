3i Group Plc (III.L) (III) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON III opened at GBX 1,088.50 ($14.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,057.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. 3i Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 529.80 ($6.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,186 ($15.50).

3i Group Plc (III.L) Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

