400,000 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Shares of VIHAU remained flat at $$10.10 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.10.

About VPC Impact Acquisition

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

