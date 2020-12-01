AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Shares Gap Up to $1,700.00

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,700.00, but opened at $1,775.00. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) shares last traded at $1,763.00, with a volume of 42,909 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,067.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,836.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $427.26 million and a P/E ratio of 88.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20%.

About AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers driving robots and ADAS test products, including its guided soft target and LaunchPad that use synchro and ground traffic control software.

