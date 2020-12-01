AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

AbbVie stock opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $184.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $105.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

