Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of AJIT stock opened at GBX 730 ($9.54) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 672.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 637.50. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 456 ($5.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 745 ($9.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90.
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) Company Profile
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.
