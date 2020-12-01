Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2,846.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Abiomed worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Abiomed by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Abiomed by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.40.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $274.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.42. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $319.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.