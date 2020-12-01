Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.33% of Abiomed worth $166,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 865.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Abiomed by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Abiomed by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $274.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.42. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $319.19.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

