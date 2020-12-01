Acies Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ACACU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Acies Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ACACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 2nd. Acies Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Acies Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Acies Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Acies Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.10.

About Acies Acquisition

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

