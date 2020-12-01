Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) (AIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.75 on December 18th

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) (LON:AIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AIF opened at GBX 314.88 ($4.11) on Tuesday. Acorn Income Fund Ltd has a one year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 418 ($5.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 million and a P/E ratio of -9.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 278.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 259.26.

In other news, insider John Nigel Ward acquired 10,000 shares of Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) Company Profile

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

