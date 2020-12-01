Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Shares of Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.53. Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 525,391 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.
About Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG)
Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.
