Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Acushnet has a payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE GOLF opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.