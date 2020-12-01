Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 18th

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AE opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

