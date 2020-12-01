Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Adient has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

