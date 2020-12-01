Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of ADNT opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

A number of analysts have commented on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.54.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

