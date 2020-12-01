Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,881 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $478.47 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total transaction of $234,643.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,281 shares of company stock worth $5,353,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

