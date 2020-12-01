Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,725 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,281 shares of company stock worth $5,353,567 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $478.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $477.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

