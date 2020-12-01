Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 219,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $420,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

