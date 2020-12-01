Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,605 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,000 shares of company stock worth $13,273,050 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.