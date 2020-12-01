Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

