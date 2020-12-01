AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,283,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470,872 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $243,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,827,000 after acquiring an additional 205,904 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in AGCO by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,386,000 after acquiring an additional 719,824 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AGCO by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after buying an additional 1,053,844 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,768,000 after buying an additional 366,732 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,085,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,618.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $99.74.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.94.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

