Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (AATG.L) (AATG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (AATG.L) (LON:AATG) declared a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AATG stock opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.15. Albion Technology & General VCT Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 81 ($1.06).

Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (AATG.L) Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

