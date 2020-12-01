Alchemint Standards Market Capitalization Tops $373,304.12 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 95.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $373,304.12 and approximately $7.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 86.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00027478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00160693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00917060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00226761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00463546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00162227 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars.

