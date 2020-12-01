Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

AA stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

