Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

Alcoa stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.19. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alcoa by 933.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 257.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

