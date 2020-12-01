Alias (ALIAS) One Day Volume Hits $799.00

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alias has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar. Alias has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $799.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00019087 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00014626 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00047109 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003837 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Alias Profile

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.