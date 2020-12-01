Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,162 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 5.2% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $51,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $262.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $712.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.