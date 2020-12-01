Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANCUF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.78.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ANCUF opened at $33.25 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.