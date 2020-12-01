Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.07. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 34,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $5,578,630.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at $379,703,398.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth approximately $717,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 73.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.