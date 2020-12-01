Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (ATST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 on December 31st

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ATST opened at GBX 888.66 ($11.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83. Alliance Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 899 ($11.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 856.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 787.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 60 shares of Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £510 ($666.32).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

