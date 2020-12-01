AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of AWF stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

