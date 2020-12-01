Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX) Shares Gap Down to $1,235.00

Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,235.00, but opened at $1,175.00. Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) shares last traded at $1,208.00, with a volume of 36,389 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,131.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 918.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $441.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Charles Kidd sold 120,000 shares of Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.89), for a total value of £1,092,000 ($1,426,704.99).

Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, payments and collections, and option contracts.

