Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) (LON:ALGW) Shares Gap Down to $1.96

Shares of Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) (LON:ALGW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.90. Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 6,239,557 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.60.

Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) Company Profile (LON:ALGW)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

