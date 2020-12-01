Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 24.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,413,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 16.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 169,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,760.74 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,818.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,679.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,534.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

