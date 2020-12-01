Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

