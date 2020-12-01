Alstom’s (ALSMY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of ALSMY opened at $6.10 on Friday. Alstom has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

