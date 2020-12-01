Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Position Increased by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ambarella accounts for 3.4% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Ambarella worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 822.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $47,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,135. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $79.83.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

