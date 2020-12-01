American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Announces $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

American National Group has raised its dividend payment by 0.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. American National Group has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $120.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, BidaskClub raised American National Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other American National Group news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer purchased 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.34 per share, with a total value of $61,567.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,111 shares of company stock valued at $86,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

