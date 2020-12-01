Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $222.04 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

