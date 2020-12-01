Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Amgen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $222.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

