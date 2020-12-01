Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 766.7% in November

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXAF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ampol from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ampol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

CTXAF stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. Ampol has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels & Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricants.

