Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Analog Devices by 189.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,426.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,778 shares of company stock worth $11,443,972. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

Shares of ADI opened at $139.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $140.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

